New Head of EULEX appointed

29 November

On 28 November, 2019 Mr. Lars-Gunnar Wigemark was appointed as Head of Mission of the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX KOSOVO), with a mandate running from 1 December 2019 until 14 June 2020.



Mr. Wigemark, a Swedish national, was previously the Head of the EU Delegation to Bosnia and Herzegovina and EU Special Representative to Bosnia and Herzegovina.



As the new Head of Mission of EULEX Kosovo, he will direct the Mission’s support for relevant rule of law institutions in Kosovo on their path towards increased effectiveness, sustainability, multi-ethnicity and accountability, free from political interference and in full compliance with EU best practices.

