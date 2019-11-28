Home  BreadCrumbTrailerPress Office  BreadCrumbTrailerNews  BreadCrumbTrailerEULEX co-hosted workshop on Countering...

EULEX co-hosted workshop on Countering Environmental Crime

29 November

On 26 and 27 November 2019, thirty Kosovo Police officers completed a two-day workshop on Countering Environmental Crime, organised jointly by EULEX and IPA/2017 Project – “Countering Serious Crime in the Western Balkans”.

The workshop, which was delivered by environmental crime experts from the Italian Carabinieri for the Protection of the Environment and the State Prosecutor of Italian National Anti-mafia Directorate, focused on strengthening the Kosovo Police executive capacity and operational performance related to environmental crimes by providing them with effective investigative tools to combat such crimes. The focus of the workshop was also on the development of international police cooperation in this field, namely on possible bilateral agreements and effective exchange of information.

On this occasion, Acting Deputy Head of EULEX, Sean Kerins, said that the Mission supports the aim of the workshop to train and advise Kosovo Police on the threats posed by environmental crime and added: "In our experience so far, a truly all-inclusive approach is needed to combat environmental crime, where multiple agencies, law-enforcement bodies and other institutions need to work together sometimes across borders to properly combat this phenomenon.”

To build up on the knowledge aquired during the workshop, a study visit will be organized to the Italian Carabinieri for the Protection of the Environment Headquarters in Italy from 19 to 20 December 2019, which will equip the Kosovo Police International Law Enforcement Coordination Unit - ILECU, the Kosovo Police Academy in Vushtrri, and the Kosovo Police Organized Crime Investigation Unit representatives with a structured police knowledge in this respective field.

The final objective of this project is for the trainees to pass on their knowledge over to respective specialised units and the Regional Commanders of Kosovo Police.
 

Back
EULEX Kosovo

Press Office

EULEX & EU

16 days

EULEX’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaigns

YOUNG

YOUNG conference

WIRL Book

Women in the rule of law - book

Video Profile

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

EULEX & EU

More on/from EULEX

Compact Progress Report Joint Rule of Law Coordination Board Meeting - JOINT CONCLUSIONS Gender Resource Center EU Presidency European Union EXTERNAL ACTION Kosovo Specialist Chambers & Specialist Prosecutor's Office Human Rights Review Panel UN Report on UNMIK (including annex on EULEX)