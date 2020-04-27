Home  BreadCrumbTrailerPress Office  BreadCrumbTrailerPress Releases  BreadCrumbTrailerHead of EU Rule of Law Mission met with Special...

Head of EU Rule of Law Mission met with Special Prosecution Office Chief to discuss SPRK work and ongoing cooperation with EULEX

27 April 2020

On 27 April, the Head of the EU Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX), Lars-Gunnar Wigemark, met with the Chief of the Special Prosecution Office (SPRK), Blerim Isufaj, to discuss the work of the SPRK and ongoing cooperation with EULEX, including the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the ongoing work of the SPRK.

During the meeting, the Head of EULEX welcomed the recent reorganization of the SPRK and the establishment of specialized departments on organized crime, public corruption and financial crime, war crimes and terrorism, and thanked the SPRK Chief for being the driving force behind this initiative. “EULEX has advocated for this reorganization in its systemic and thematic justice monitoring reports, which include findings and recommendations on the functioning of the Kosovo judiciary,” Wigemark said. The new structure will better support the SPRK’s work in these different and sensitive criminal areas, strengthening the specific skills and expertise required to investigate and prosecute successfully high-profile cases, among others.

The Head of EULEX and the SPRK Chief agreed to continue the well-established cooperation between EULEX and SPRK, as well as all Kosovo prosecution offices. Wigemark expressed readiness to maintain EULEX’s co-located monitoring and advising to assist the Kosovo prosecution services to further improve their essential work for the rule of law in Kosovo.

