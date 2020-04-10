Home  BreadCrumbTrailerPress Office  BreadCrumbTrailerPress Releases  BreadCrumbTrailerEULEX donates IT equipment to the Kosovo...

EULEX donates IT equipment to the Kosovo Correctional Service to help increase virtual and phone access for inmates and to facilitate virtual meetings of staff

10 April 2020

On 10 April, the Head of EULEX, Lars-Gunnar Wigemark, handed over a donation of 50 desktop 
computers, five laptops and 50 mobile phones to the Kosovo Correctional Service to help increase phone 
and virtual access for inmates and to facilitate virtual meetings of the correctional service staff. 
“In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, EULEX was able to meet an urgent need of the Kosovo 
Correctional Service for computers, laptops and mobile phones. As restrictions were imposed on visits to 
prevent the spread of the coronavirus in correctional facilities, this donation will help the Correctional 
Service facilitate the communication of inmates with their family members through phone or video calls, 
ensuring inmates rights are respected,” Wigemark said.  
The donation of IT equipment to the Kosovo Correctional Service will furthermore help its staff working 
at different facilities hold virtual meetings and will also facilitate the communication between EULEX and 
the Kosovo Correctional Service.   
The Deputy Director General of the Kosovo Correctional Service, Rasim Selmanithanked the Head of 
EULEX Mission for the continuous support and contribution given to the capacity building of the security 
bodies within the Kosovo Correctional Service institutions. 
The Head of EULEX also welcomed the production of surgical face masks by inmates, in line with the 
Kosovo Correctional Service’s “Coronavirus” Operational Plan.  “At the same time, I would like to wish a 
speedy recovery to the Kosovo Correctional Service staff members who tested positive for COVID-19,” 
Wigemark said. 
Today’s donation of IT equipment is part of the Mission’s long-term support to the Kosovo Correctional 
Service since 2008. EULEX experts are currently embedded in the Kosovo Correctional Service and 
support its efforts to develop a professional senior management team. EULEX also supports the Kosovo 
Correctional Service in strengthening its capacity to counter undue interference and preferential 
treatment of inmates, in developing a sustainable system of rehabilitation of inmates and in 
guaranteeing equal access for all inmates to benefits and medical treatment.

 

