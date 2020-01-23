New Head of EULEX Kosovo Lars-Gunnar Wigemark takes office

23 January 2020
On 23 January, Ambassador Lars-Gunnar Wigemark took office as the new Head of the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo, with a mandate running until 14 June 2020. He succeeds Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou, a Greek diplomat who completed her term as Head of EULEX last July.
“I look forward to this new and challenging appointment. I will strive for EULEX to remain a reliable partner for its Kosovo partners and friends, offering our long-time rule of law counterparts tangible, timely and useful assistance to keep growing stronger and more capable to continue their journey on the European path,” Wigemark said.
Lars-Gunnar Wigemark is a Swedish diplomat. He served as Head of the EU Delegation to Bosnia and Herzegovina and EU Special Representative to Bosnia and Herzegovina until August 2019. Before this he was EU Ambassador for Pakistan (full CV available below).
As the new Head of EULEX Kosovo, Wigemark will direct the Mission’s support to relevant rule of law institutions in Kosovo on their path towards increased effectiveness, sustainability, multi-ethnicity and accountability, free from political interference and in full compliance with EU best practices.
Today Lars-Gunnar Wigemark had the opportunity to meet with EU Member States Ambassadors at the regular EU Head of Mission’s meeting chaired by the EU Special Representative and will hold a number of meetings with senior Kosovo and international officials and EULEX’s partners in rule of law institutions.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Lars-Gunnar Bertil WIGEMARK
Born 20 March 1960 in Göteborg, Sweden
EMPLOYMENT
2019 EU Ambassador at Large for the Arctic
2015-2019 Head of the EU Delegation to Bosnia and Herzegovina and EU Special Representative to Bosnia and Herzegovina
2011-2015 Head of the European Union Delegation to Pakistan
2008-2011 Head of the Security Policy Unit, European Commission, Brussels
2003-2007 Minister and Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Sweden, Moscow
2002 Senior Advisor, EU Special Representative for Afghanistan, Kabul
1999-2003 Counsellor, Swedish Permanent Representation to the EU, Brussels
1996-1999 Desk Canada, Australia and New Zealand, European Commission, Brussels
1995 Desk North America and NATO, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Stockholm
1992-95 First Secretary, Embassy of Sweden, Washington, D.C.
1990-92 Second Secretary, Embassy of Sweden, Belgrade
1988-90 Desk Officer, Security Policy Unit, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Stockholm
1985-86 Military Service, Swedish Air Force, Uppsala
1984-85 Reporter, Radio Deutschlandfunk, West Berlin
EDUCATION
1986-88 Master's in International Law and Economics, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy
1980-84 Bachelor of Arts in Social Science, Magna cum Laude, Harvard University
1976-1980 Swedish Secondary School Diploma, Sigrid Rudebecks Gymnasium
LANGUAGES
Swedish: Mother tongue
English: Fluent
French: Proficient
German: Proficient
Russian: Proficient
Serbian/Bosnian: Proficient