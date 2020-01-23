New Head of EULEX Kosovo Lars-Gunnar Wigemark takes office

23 January 2020

On 23 January, Ambassador Lars-Gunnar Wigemark took office as the new Head of the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo, with a mandate running until 14 June 2020. He succeeds Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou, a Greek diplomat who completed her term as Head of EULEX last July.



“I look forward to this new and challenging appointment. I will strive for EULEX to remain a reliable partner for its Kosovo partners and friends, offering our long-time rule of law counterparts tangible, timely and useful assistance to keep growing stronger and more capable to continue their journey on the European path,” Wigemark said.



Lars-Gunnar Wigemark is a Swedish diplomat. He served as Head of the EU Delegation to Bosnia and Herzegovina and EU Special Representative to Bosnia and Herzegovina until August 2019. Before this he was EU Ambassador for Pakistan (full CV available below).

As the new Head of EULEX Kosovo, Wigemark will direct the Mission’s support to relevant rule of law institutions in Kosovo on their path towards increased effectiveness, sustainability, multi-ethnicity and accountability, free from political interference and in full compliance with EU best practices.

Today Lars-Gunnar Wigemark had the opportunity to meet with EU Member States Ambassadors at the regular EU Head of Mission’s meeting chaired by the EU Special Representative and will hold a number of meetings with senior Kosovo and international officials and EULEX’s partners in rule of law institutions.







CURRICULUM VITAE



Lars-Gunnar Bertil WIGEMARK

Born 20 March 1960 in Göteborg, Sweden



EMPLOYMENT



2019 EU Ambassador at Large for the Arctic

2015-2019 Head of the EU Delegation to Bosnia and Herzegovina and EU Special Representative to Bosnia and Herzegovina

2011-2015 Head of the European Union Delegation to Pakistan

2008-2011 Head of the Security Policy Unit, European Commission, Brussels

2003-2007 Minister and Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Sweden, Moscow

2002 Senior Advisor, EU Special Representative for Afghanistan, Kabul

1999-2003 Counsellor, Swedish Permanent Representation to the EU, Brussels

1996-1999 Desk Canada, Australia and New Zealand, European Commission, Brussels

1995 Desk North America and NATO, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Stockholm

1992-95 First Secretary, Embassy of Sweden, Washington, D.C.

1990-92 Second Secretary, Embassy of Sweden, Belgrade

1988-90 Desk Officer, Security Policy Unit, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Stockholm

1985-86 Military Service, Swedish Air Force, Uppsala

1984-85 Reporter, Radio Deutschlandfunk, West Berlin



EDUCATION



1986-88 Master's in International Law and Economics, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy

1980-84 Bachelor of Arts in Social Science, Magna cum Laude, Harvard University

1976-1980 Swedish Secondary School Diploma, Sigrid Rudebecks Gymnasium



LANGUAGES



Swedish: Mother tongue

English: Fluent

French: Proficient

German: Proficient

Russian: Proficient

Serbian/Bosnian: Proficient

