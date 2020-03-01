International Vacancies

3-2020 Call for Contributions for the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX KOSOVO)
Deadline for Applications: – Thursday 31 December 2020 at 17:00 hours (Brussels time) - Late applications will not be accepted.
Annex 1 - Job description can be found here (attached Annex 1)
Annex 2 - Application From (attached Annex 2)
Annex 3 - CPCC Privacy Statement (attached CPCC Privacy statement)
Applications must be submitted to:
1 - For seconded candidates from EU Member States: https:
//goalkeeper.eeas.europa.eu/registrar/
2 - For international contracted candidates from EU Member States: submit your application here: https://goalkeeper.eeas.europa.eu/registrar/DPA/357/details.do
3 – For seconded and contracted candidates from Contributing Third States:
cpcc.eulexkosovo@eeas.europa.eu