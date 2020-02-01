Local Vacancies

There are no available positions at this time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who can apply for local staff positions?

Anyone, regardless of citizenship, can apply for local staff positions

What is your policy regarding employing minorities?

All Kosovo communities are welcome to apply.

Can I send more than one application form?

No, we only accept one application per person per announcement.

Is there the possibility of an internship in the EULEX mission?

EULEX recently launched an internship program for international applicants. Candidates interested in possible future internship opportunities are recommended to monitor this site regularly.

Can you inform me about the status of my application?

Only applicants who have been shortlisted and called for interview will be kept informed. All other applicants should assume that if they don't receive any notification from us and a new call for contribution is launched, their application has been unsuccessful.

I applied for a previous advertisement; do I need to apply again for the latest call as I am still waiting to hear the outcome from the last one?

If you have heard nothing you should assume your first application was unsuccessful and you are welcome to apply again.

How will I be notified if I am selected for interview?

Usually candidates are notified by e-mail. If there is no reply, candidates are contacted by phone.

I was interviewed but have not heard anything further?

We endeavour to notify all interviewees of the outcome of their interview. Occasionally due to the very large numbers of applications and interviews delays might occur. If you have not heard before a new advertisement has been placed you should assume that your previous interview was unsuccessful.

I fulfilled all the requirements asked for in the job descriptions and have a huge amount of experience but still was not interviewed, why?

We receive a large amount of highly qualified and experienced applicants making competition for each advertised position very tough. Not everyone can be selected for a position