EULEX Security Expert delivers e-lecture on Critical Incident Management

22 July

 On 20 June, EULEX’s Mission Security Team Leader and Security Expert, Vlado Kalkanov, delivered an online training course on critical incident management for a group of diplomats from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova.

During the online training course, which was part of an ongoing capacity-building project of the Bulgarian Diplomatic Institute, Kalkanov elaborated on the gold, silver and bronze incident management system, the importance of security plans and standard operating procedures which should be in place when dealing with an incident, as well as the specific roles and responsibilities of all actors involved.


 

