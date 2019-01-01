EULEX Head Wigemark holds introductory meeting with SRSG Tanin

31 January

On 29 January, the Head of the European Union Rule of Law Mission (EULEX), Lars-Gunnar Wigemark, held an introductory meeting with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of UNMIK, Zahir Tanin.



The two interlocutors exchanged views on the situation in Kosovo with a focus on the latest political and rule of law developments.



Head of Mission Wigemark and SRSG and Head of UNMIK Tahin agreed to explore opportunities to deepen cooperation between the two organizations.

