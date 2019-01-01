Home  BreadCrumbTrailerMultimedia  BreadCrumbTrailerEULEX Head Wigemark holds introductory meeting...

EULEX Head Wigemark holds introductory meeting with SRSG Tanin

31 January

On 29 January, the Head of the European Union Rule of Law Mission (EULEX), Lars-Gunnar Wigemark, held an introductory meeting with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of UNMIK, Zahir Tanin.

The two interlocutors exchanged views on the situation in Kosovo with a focus on the latest political and rule of law developments.

Head of Mission Wigemark and SRSG and Head of UNMIK Tahin agreed to explore opportunities to deepen cooperation between the two organizations.  

Back

16 days

EULEX’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaigns

YOUNG

YOUNG conference

WIRL Book

Women in the rule of law - book

Video Profile

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

EULEX & EU

More on/from EULEX

Compact Progress Report Joint Rule of Law Coordination Board Meeting - JOINT CONCLUSIONS Gender Resource Center EU Presidency European Union EXTERNAL ACTION Kosovo Specialist Chambers & Specialist Prosecutor's Office Human Rights Review Panel UN Report on UNMIK (including annex on EULEX)