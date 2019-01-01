EULEX Deputy Head of Mission attends Multinational Specialized Unit change of command

30 January

On 29 January, EULEX’s Deputy Head of Mission, Cezary Luba, attended the Multinational Specialized Unit (MSU) change of command ceremony in which Colonel Enio Simone took over from Colonel Paolo Pelosi.



“It has been a great pleasure working with Mr Pelosi, who the Mission knows well from his work prior to arriving in Kosovo,” said Mr Luba. “I wish him every success in his future endeavors”.



The ceremony was also attended by Major General Maurizio Detalmo Mezzavilla, Mobile Unit Division Commander General of the Carabinieri Force, and KFOR Commander, Major General Michele Risi.



