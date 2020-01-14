Home  BreadCrumbTrailerMultimedia  BreadCrumbTrailerEULEX connects with the Jagiellonian University

EULEX connects with the Jagiellonian University

16 January

The new year has started at full speed with outreach activities. On 14 January 2020, EULEX’s Thematic Lead Monitor - Corruption Offences, Laurentiu Dumitrica, participated at a video conference with students from the International Security and Development MA programme at the Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland.

The topic was anti-corruption efforts and the challenges towards the implementation of anti-corruption measures in Kosovo. The students presented their research and findings on this topic. Afterwards, the discussion focused on EULEX’s anti-corruption efforts in Kosovo. The students had many questions for our expert, who engaged in a very interesting and informative discussion with the students.
 

