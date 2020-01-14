EULEX connects with the Jagiellonian University

16 January

The new year has started at full speed with outreach activities. On 14 January 2020, EULEX’s Thematic Lead Monitor - Corruption Offences, Laurentiu Dumitrica, participated at a video conference with students from the International Security and Development MA programme at the Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland.



The topic was anti-corruption efforts and the challenges towards the implementation of anti-corruption measures in Kosovo. The students presented their research and findings on this topic. Afterwards, the discussion focused on EULEX’s anti-corruption efforts in Kosovo. The students had many questions for our expert, who engaged in a very interesting and informative discussion with the students.

