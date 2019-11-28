EULEX hosted its traditional charity event to raise funds for the Kosovo Red Cross

23 December

On 12 December, EULEX contingents joined forces to organize and host the traditional yearly charity event where all staff and external counterparts had a chance to contribute for the Kosovo Red Cross.



European and local cuisine, which is typical to all the participating countries was served to all staff and guests in return for symbolic donations. All collected funds will be handed over to the Kosovo Red Cross, an organization which has a proven record of distribution to those who are really in need.

