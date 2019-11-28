Home  BreadCrumbTrailerMultimedia  BreadCrumbTrailerUniversity of York students visit EULEX

University of York students visit EULEX

05 December

Over the last few years, University of York students have been regularly conducting study visits to our Mission. On 4 December, EULEX hosted a group of eight master programme students in Post-war Recovery studies who were very eager to learn about the change of our mandate, namely how we transitioned from the executive justice mandate in Kosovo to a monitoring one.

Moreover, the discussion focused on the Mission’s contribution and support for the local rule of law institutions and on how we conduct outreach to inform the public about our mandate.

The students also had the opportunity to learn about specific projects EULEX implements in cooperation with the local counterparts to support the capacity-building of Kosovo Police, Kosovo Correctional Service etc.

Back

16 days

EULEX’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaigns

YOUNG

YOUNG conference

WIRL Book

Women in the rule of law - book

Video Profile

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

EULEX & EU

More on/from EULEX

Compact Progress Report Joint Rule of Law Coordination Board Meeting - JOINT CONCLUSIONS Gender Resource Center EU Presidency European Union EXTERNAL ACTION Kosovo Specialist Chambers & Specialist Prosecutor's Office Human Rights Review Panel UN Report on UNMIK (including annex on EULEX)