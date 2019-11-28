University of York students visit EULEX

05 December

Over the last few years, University of York students have been regularly conducting study visits to our Mission. On 4 December, EULEX hosted a group of eight master programme students in Post-war Recovery studies who were very eager to learn about the change of our mandate, namely how we transitioned from the executive justice mandate in Kosovo to a monitoring one.



Moreover, the discussion focused on the Mission’s contribution and support for the local rule of law institutions and on how we conduct outreach to inform the public about our mandate.



The students also had the opportunity to learn about specific projects EULEX implements in cooperation with the local counterparts to support the capacity-building of Kosovo Police, Kosovo Correctional Service etc.

