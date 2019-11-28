EULEX expert speaks at 12th Regional Meeting of South-East Europe Firearms Experts Network

28 November

At the invitation of the Head of UNDP South Eastern and Eastern Europe Clearinghouse for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SEESAC), EULEX Senior Integrated Border Management Advisor, Alan Wilson, participated as a presenter at the Twelfth Regional Meeting of South-East Europe Firearms Experts Network (SEEFEN) held in Novi Sad, Serbia, between 26th and 27th November. Mr. Wilson’s presentation was on ‘Border Police and Customs – Joint Inter-Agency Cooperation and Information / Intelligence Exchange’. The aim of this session was to present methods of joint information/intelligence exchange, and resulting methodologies of development of joint risk analysis between Border Police and Customs.

SEEFEN gathers together senior police investigators, customs officials, prosecutors, ballistic forensic experts and border police representatives and successfully facilitates regional coordination on combatting illicit trafficking of firearms among the key stakeholders in the region for many years. The main objective of the meeting remains information sharing and knowledge exchange on lessons leant and challenges related to combatting firearms trafficking. The work of the SEEFEN network directly contributes to the implementation of the roadmap for a sustainable solution to the illegal possession, misuse and trafficking of small arms and light weapons and their ammunition in the Western Balkans.