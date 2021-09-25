Home  BreadCrumbTrailerPress and Public Information Office   BreadCrumbTrailerNews  BreadCrumbTrailerEULEX Formed Police Unit officers excel at...

EULEX Formed Police Unit officers excel at “Swiss Shooting Challenge”

05 October

On 25 September, 10 EULEX Formed Police Unit (FPU) police officers took part in the “Swiss Shooting Challenge”, a competition organized by the Swiss contingent in KFOR at the shooting range in Pristina. 

A total of 117 soldiers and officers participated in the competition, including 10 EULEX police officers led by the deputy commander of XXXII rotation, Captain Michał Jaśkowski. The participants were evaluated based on their abilities to fire 18 shots from a distance of 25 meters. A member of the EULEX FPU team ranked second in the competition and eight out of 10 representatives of the FPU team made it into the top 20.

