Eight years without Audrius

19 September

It was Thursday 19 September 2013 when our colleague Audrius Šenavičius, a EULEX Customs Officer from Lithuania, lost his life when his vehicle came under fire from unknown persons in northern Kosovo.

The EULEX Head of Operations Support Pillar, Tomi Salosyrja and the Kosovo Police Deputy General Director for Resources, Dejan Jankovic, commemorated the eighth anniversary of Audrius’s tragic death by laying a wreath at his memorial site.

Tomi Salosyrja, the EULEX Head of Operations Support Pillar who was working back then in Mitrovica, recalls: “When I arrived at the office, I heard the news that two EULEX vehicles came under fire from unknown persons. We were all shocked and emotionally affected, especially when we heard the tragic news of Audrius’s passing. Eight years on, the perpetrators of this murder have not been identified. I appeal to any person who may have information that can assist the police to come forward. The Mission offers a reward of 82.000 euros for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator or the perpetrators of this murder.”

For details on how to report any information regarding the murder of Audrius, please contact +383 38 284 181 or click here: https://www.eulex-kosovo.eu/?page=2,57.