EULEX hosts students from the European Master's Programme in Human Rights and Democratisation and the Vienna Master of Arts in Applied Human Rights

16 September

It has now become an annual tradition to host a group of international students attending the European Master's Programme in Human Rights and Democratisation and the Vienna Master of Arts in Applied Human Rights.

Due to measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, this year only 19 students could visit our Mission’s headquarters on 14 September. The students met with the EULEX Head of Mission, Lars-Gunnar Wigemark, and the Head of the Press and Public Information Office, Ioanna Lachana, who gave them an extensive overview of the Mission’s mandate, work, and activities.

The students were curious to learn more about Kosovo’s journey, especially from 2008 until today, and had a very interactive discussion about Kosovo’s rule of law.