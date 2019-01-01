Home  BreadCrumbTrailerPress and Public Information Office   BreadCrumbTrailerNews  BreadCrumbTrailerEULEX Formed Police Unit to the rescue of a young...

EULEX Formed Police Unit to the rescue of a young drowning man

24 August

On 22 August, members of the EULEX Formed Police Unit (FPU) came to the rescue of a drowning young man.

While the Mission’s FPU team was taking part in a topography training passing Lake Leqinat/ Lićenat they saw the young man who seemed to have difficulties while trying to swim in the lake. Very soon the signs of his weakening were intensifying and he began crying for help.

In that very moment, one of the FPU members immediately jumped in the lake and pulled the young man out together with other swimmers who were nearby. Our team immediately administered First Aid to the youngster and made sure that he and his family left the lake safe and sound.

Back
EULEX Kosovo

Press and Public Information Office

EULEX & EU

16 days

EULEX’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaigns

YOUNG

YOUNG conference

WIRL Book

Women in the rule of law - book

Video Profile

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

EULEX & EU

More on/from EULEX

Compact Progress Report Joint Rule of Law Coordination Board Meeting - JOINT CONCLUSIONS Gender Resource Center EU Presidency European Union EXTERNAL ACTION Kosovo Specialist Chambers & Specialist Prosecutor's Office Human Rights Review Panel UN Report on UNMIK (including annex on EULEX)