EULEX Formed Police Unit to the rescue of a young drowning man

24 August

On 22 August, members of the EULEX Formed Police Unit (FPU) came to the rescue of a drowning young man.

While the Mission’s FPU team was taking part in a topography training passing Lake Leqinat/ Lićenat they saw the young man who seemed to have difficulties while trying to swim in the lake. Very soon the signs of his weakening were intensifying and he began crying for help.

In that very moment, one of the FPU members immediately jumped in the lake and pulled the young man out together with other swimmers who were nearby. Our team immediately administered First Aid to the youngster and made sure that he and his family left the lake safe and sound.