Further developing the skills of Kosovo Correctional Service’s female staff

15 July

On 6 and 7 July, some 26 civil and uniformed female staff members of the Kosovo Correctional Service (KCS) took part in a workshop organized by the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) on stress management, communication and problem-solving techniques in the workplace. This was the third in a series of workshops organized by the EULEX Correctional Unit aimed at supporting the KCS Women Association and enhance the representation and inclusion of female staff in correctional system.

“Working in a correctional system is very demanding and requires vigilance, patience and fast decision-making. Therefore, communication, management of stressful situations and problem-solving is highly important for the wellbeing of the staff and prisoners,” said Ritva Hannele Vahakoski, Chief of EULEX’s Correctional Unit, who added that the Mission is always ready to support the KCS and the KCS Women Association in its activities.

The importance of the workshop was also acknowledged by the Acting Deputy Director General of the KCS, Rasim Selmani, who encouraged the KCS female staff to take charge and move processes forward in their workplace. “We will do our very best to support you and to ensure that you, the women of the KCS, are the present and the future of the KCS, so that you drive and lead the processes within the KCS,” stated Selmani.

Zyrafete Imeraj, Deputy Director of Dubrava Correctional Center and President of the KCS Women Association, welcomed the workshop as part of the continuous support and cooperation with EULEX: “I would like to wholeheartedly thank EULEX who has continuously supported our work since 2016 by organizing various trainings and workshops and has supported the formation of the Association of the KCS Women in every step of the way.”

The participants of the workshop, which was designed based on the capacity-building needs of the members of the KCS Women Association, also believe that the workshop will help them strengthen their communication skills.

“I believe that we will benefit a lot from this training since communication is crucial for our work. I will also pass on the knowledge gained here to my other colleagues,” said Vlora Ademi, assistant to the Director in the High Security Prison.

EULEX has been supporting the KCS Women Association before and after its establishment with various activities such as workshops, meetings and study visits. The Mission has previously organized workshops on how female officers can apply for management positions and on how to manage security situations.