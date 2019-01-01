Our heart beats for love – EULEX shows support for LGBTIQ+ rights

01 July

Just like every year, the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) participated in the Pride Parade held on 1 July in Pristina to show support for the rights the LGBTIQ+ people and to raise our voice against discrimination, violence, hate speech and hate crimes.

Echoing the slogan "Together and Proud", we joined the Kosovo society in the call for solidarity, equality, justice, and social change.

All human beings should have the right to be who they want to be and love who they want to love; this is what we stand for!