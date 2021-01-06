Home  BreadCrumbTrailerPress Office  BreadCrumbTrailerNews  BreadCrumbTrailerEULEX Head Lars-Gunnar Wigemark had an online...

EULEX Head Lars-Gunnar Wigemark had an online discussion with Amsterdam University College students

18 June

On 17 June, our Head of Mission, Lars-Gunnar Wigemark, hosted virtually a group of ten students from the Amsterdam University College. As members of the 'Peace Lab' course, the students were eager to better understand the peacebuilding process in Kosovo and the role of different international and local organizations.

An alumni of the University of Amsterdam, EULEX’s Coordinator North, Arie Johannes Van Der Pas, also joined the online discussion with the students to recollect his university years and also share his current expertise with EULEX.

During the online discussion, Wigemark gave an overview of the Mission’s mandate and activities focusing on past achievements and challenges. He also touched upon the Mission’s future and elaborated on EULEX’s very unique mandate, including in monitoring Kosovo’s justice system. 

Back
EULEX Kosovo

Press Office

EULEX & EU

16 days

EULEX’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaigns

YOUNG

YOUNG conference

WIRL Book

Women in the rule of law - book

Video Profile

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

EULEX & EU

More on/from EULEX

Compact Progress Report Joint Rule of Law Coordination Board Meeting - JOINT CONCLUSIONS Gender Resource Center EU Presidency European Union EXTERNAL ACTION Kosovo Specialist Chambers & Specialist Prosecutor's Office Human Rights Review Panel UN Report on UNMIK (including annex on EULEX)