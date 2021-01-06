EULEX Head Lars-Gunnar Wigemark had an online discussion with Amsterdam University College students

18 June

On 17 June, our Head of Mission, Lars-Gunnar Wigemark, hosted virtually a group of ten students from the Amsterdam University College. As members of the 'Peace Lab' course, the students were eager to better understand the peacebuilding process in Kosovo and the role of different international and local organizations.

An alumni of the University of Amsterdam, EULEX’s Coordinator North, Arie Johannes Van Der Pas, also joined the online discussion with the students to recollect his university years and also share his current expertise with EULEX.

During the online discussion, Wigemark gave an overview of the Mission’s mandate and activities focusing on past achievements and challenges. He also touched upon the Mission’s future and elaborated on EULEX’s very unique mandate, including in monitoring Kosovo’s justice system.