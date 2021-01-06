Youth Association of Foreign Affairs in Munich hosted an online discussion with the Head of the European Union Rule of Law Mission, Lars-Gunnar Wigemark

07 June

On 02 June, the Munich-based Youth Association of Foreign Affairs organized an online discussion with the Head of the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX), Lars-Gunnar Wigemark, which focused on the rule of law.

The Youth Association wanted to get a glimpse of the rule of law in Kosovo, the challenges, and the work that is being done in this area from an EU Rule of Law Mission’s perspective.

Wigemark kicked off the discussion with an introduction to Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) Missions, noting that EULEX is the largest CSDP Mission the EU has ever deployed.

The justice system’s robust monitoring, which makes the EULEX mandate rather unique, was also one of the topics that the EULEX Head touched upon. Despite the worldwide challenges caused by COVID-19, Wigemark proudly elaborated on how the Mission managed to remain operational and deliver on its mandate.

The participants were also eager to learn more about the cooperation between the different CSDP missions. Wigemark explained that although each CSDP Mission has a unique mandate and operates independently from each other, the communication and cooperation among the Missions is great on various topics, including cyber security.

In conclusion, Wigemark spoke about the youth of Kosovo praising them for their foreign language skills and their focus on education and jobs.