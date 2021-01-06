EULEX Chief of Head of Mission's Office in an online talk on CSDP field engagement in Kosovo

22 February

On 20 February, Daniele Pancheri, Chief of the Head of Mission’s Office, shared his first-hand experience as a CSDP field practitioner with over 50 students of a two-day course on the external action of the European Union, organized by the Italian Institute for International Political Studies-ISPI, a Milan-based leading international relations think tank.

As part of a module on civilian CSDP, Daniele Pancheri shared his hands-on insight into the work of EULEX Kosovo as the largest CSDP civilian mission in supporting its Kosovo partners, as well as on how it interacts with the wider EU family and other international organizations on the ground.

The lecture was delivered jointly with a former EULEX colleague, Simone Guerrini, and was followed by a lively and highly interactive Q&A session with the participants.