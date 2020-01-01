EULEX MEDICAL UNIT IN ACTION

Home  BreadCrumbTrailerPress Office  BreadCrumbTrailerNews  BreadCrumbTrailerEULEX MEDICAL UNIT IN ACTION

21 December

 

The medical unit provides primary and emergency medical support for EULEX staff members.
The role of the EULEX medical unit became even more important after the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic. 

In addition to the physical well-being of its employees, EULEX also looks after their emotional and mental well-being.
The medical unit coordinates a peer support program within the mission, made up of 20 specially trained volunteers, who provide peer emotional support in critical situations.


