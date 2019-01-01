Message by the Head of EULEX on International Roma Day

08 April
On International Roma Day, we echo the calls for equal access to justice and protection from discrimination for Roma in Kosovo.
EULEX’s case monitoring has identified that discrimination
and violence against minorities in Kosovo, especially for the Roma
community, is a continued serious concern. More efforts are needed to
counter intolerance
towards members of this community and ensure their equal enjoyment of
human rights. We remain committed to assisting the Kosovo rule of law
institutions
to address the discrimination of Roma and other minorities and to ensure their equal access to justice
in line with Kosovo legislation and human rights standards.