Message by the Head of EULEX on International Roma Day

08 April

On International Roma Day, we echo the calls for equal access to justice and protection from discrimination for Roma in Kosovo. EULEX’s case monitoring has identified that discrimination and violence against minorities in Kosovo, especially for the Roma community, is a continued serious concern. More efforts are needed to counter intolerance towards members of this community and ensure their equal enjoyment of human rights. We remain committed to assisting the Kosovo rule of law institutions to address the discrimination of Roma and other minorities and to ensure their equal access to justice in line with Kosovo legislation and human rights standards.

