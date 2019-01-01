Message by the Head of EULEX on World Heath Day

07 April

"This year we mark the World Health Day in extraordinary circumstances. At a time when the whole world is being gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, let’s take a minute to thank all health care professionals for their tireless efforts to treat #COVID19 patients and slow the spread of the virus. They need to know we are grateful. We have all seen photos of health care professionals’ bruised faces after long shifts wearing masks. They are doing exceptional work fighting the coronavirus, putting their own lives at risk to save ours. Staying home to the greatest extent possible and practicing physical distancing helps slow the spread of the virus. It also help us, our loved ones and our communities stay safe and healthy. On this day, I would also like to thank the EULEX Kosovo Medical Unit for their tireless efforts to keep us healthy as a mission,” Lars-Gunnar Wigemark said.



