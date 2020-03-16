EULEX Head of Mission and Kosovo Chief Prosecutor discuss legislative reforms and progress achieved

18 March

On 16 March 2020, the Head of EULEX, Lars-Gunnar Wigemark, held an introductory meeting with the Chief Prosecutor, Aleksander Lumezi.



The two interlocutors discussed the current rule of law situation in Kosovo, focusing on legislative reforms and progress achieved.



Wigemark reiterated EULEX’s readiness and commitment to supporting the work of the Chief Prosecutor and all prosecutors in promoting the rule of law.



Chief Prosecutor Lumezi emphasized the importance of EULEX’s role in monitoring the work of justice institutions, in particular that of the prosecutorial system.



Lumezi briefed EULEX Head Wigemark about the determination to prosecute all forms of crime, as well as about the functioning, integration and the work of the Mitrovica Basic Prosecutor Office.



Wigemark and Lumezi agreed on the need for enhanced cooperation to advance the rule of law in Kosovo and for more inter-institutional cooperation on key issues such as missing persons, war crimes, and international legal cooperation.

