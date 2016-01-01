EULEX delivers basic life support training course for Kosovo Correctional Service staff

05 February

On 30 January, EULEX delivered a basic life support training course for 16 Kosovo Correctional Service (KCS) staff members in the Mitrovica Detention Centre.

Since 2016, over 500 non-medical staff members of KSC have participated in this training course, delivered by EULEX’s medical unit, which provides six medical instructors and the necessary equipment.

Jelena Cvejic, a Correctional Officer in Mitrovica Detention Centre, said: “Such training sessions are very important for our work because of the nature of our daily tasks, the responsibility for other people’s wellbeing. Even though we had this type of training before, it is vital for us to stay updated so that we are always ready to help.”

The main objective of the training course is to create safer environments in detention centers and prisons. The training program is expected to continue throughout 2020.



