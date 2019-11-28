Home  BreadCrumbTrailerPress Office  BreadCrumbTrailerNews  BreadCrumbTrailerEULEX Case Monitoring Unit interview for KTV

EULEX Case Monitoring Unit interview for KTV

23 December

Did you know that under its new mandate, EULEX monitors selected cases and trials and provides recommendations to improve the justice system?

In the interview aired on Koha Vision TV on 21 December, Head of Case Monitoring Unit, Hubert van Eck Koster and Mobile Monitor, Laurentiu Dumitrica highlighted the improving trends and the current challenges in the Kosovo judicial system. 

Back
EULEX Kosovo

Press Office

EULEX & EU

16 days

EULEX’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaigns

YOUNG

YOUNG conference

WIRL Book

Women in the rule of law - book

Video Profile

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

EULEX & EU

More on/from EULEX

Compact Progress Report Joint Rule of Law Coordination Board Meeting - JOINT CONCLUSIONS Gender Resource Center EU Presidency European Union EXTERNAL ACTION Kosovo Specialist Chambers & Specialist Prosecutor's Office Human Rights Review Panel UN Report on UNMIK (including annex on EULEX)