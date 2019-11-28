EULEX Case Monitoring Unit interview for KTV

Back
Did you know that under its new mandate, EULEX monitors selected cases and trials and provides recommendations to improve the justice system?
23 December
Did you know that under its new mandate, EULEX monitors selected cases and trials and provides recommendations to improve the justice system?
In the interview aired on Koha Vision TV on 21 December, Head of Case Monitoring Unit, Hubert van Eck Koster and Mobile Monitor, Laurentiu Dumitrica highlighted the improving trends and the current challenges in the Kosovo judicial system.